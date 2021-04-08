THROWBACK: When Red Velvet’s Yeri provided insight into her songwriting process: Been composing since my debut

We are looking back at when Red Velvet alum Yeri got candid about her songwriting process and more. Scroll down to see what she said.

We are looking back at April 2020 when Red Velvet alum Yeri offered fans a deeper insight into how she writes music. In an interview with Dazed magazine, the icon opened up about her songwriting process. “Although I haven’t released them, I’ve been writing lyrics and composing songs since soon after my debut,” said Yeri.

“I’ve always liked reading books, so I’d write down on a note pad the thoughts that came to me while I was reading books,” she said. “Rather than it being a big process of songwriting, I’d just set a melody to the notes I’d written down and it would become a song. I think it’s charming to be able to express my stories through music.” Yeri was also asked what kind of music she’d want to produce if she were put in charge of producing of a Red Velvet album.

“I’ve never thought about that before, but if that happened I think I’d be really happy,” she said with a laugh. “More so than that, I want to make a song that we can perform while freely interacting with the audience and having fun. A title track that I’d write for Red Velvet would be one that would break away from a set choreography and would be an exciting song.”

If you didn’t know, with the overall success of “Rookie”, “The Red Summer” and “Perfect Velvet” worldwide in one year, and the huge popularity of their song Red Flavor, Red Velvet was able to achieve top girl group status in South Korea in 2017 – an accolade most girl groups in the industry wish to attain.

