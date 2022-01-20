THROWBACK: When Run On alum Shin Se Kyung was forced to take legal action against malicious posts

We are looking back at November 2021, when Shin Se Kyung’s team was forced to take legal action against malicious posts regarding the star. Her agency–EDAM Entertainment, in an effort to protect Shin Se Kyung, released a statement via Naver saying, “Hello, this is EDAM Entertainment. We are aware of the fact that malicious posts about our actress Shin Se Kyung have been posted on various online communities and social media platforms for a long period of time. In addition, we have recently confirmed that harmful posts about her have been posted several times in a number of Daum cafes.”

They continued: “Judging that the related posts may defame the actress, we have decided to take strong legal action against malicious posts about her, including the spreading of falsehoods, defamation of character, personal attacks, invasion of privacy, and sexual harassment. Through our own monitoring, we completed the first collection of evidence based on internally collected data and filed a complaint through a law firm, and an investigation is currently underway to identify the ones who are making malicious posts.”

“We emphasize that we will do our best to protect the rights and interests of our actors to prevent further damage and that we will respond more strongly without any leniency or settlement. Lastly, we would like to express our deep gratitude to the fans for their generous support and love to our actress Shin Se Kyung, and we will try to listen to even your smallest opinions. Thank you,” they concluded.

