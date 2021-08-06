THROWBACK: When Ryu Dam got candid about his inspiring weight loss journey

We are looking back at March 2019 when South Korean actor Ryu Dam got candid about his massive weight loss journey. The actor spoke to News1 back then and revealed that he has been steadily exercising and losing weight. He stated, “I’ve been on a diet for two years now. I’ve lost around 40 kilograms [approximately 88 pounds] and I’m currently at 81 kilograms [178 pounds], so I want to lose about 10 more kilograms [approximately 22 pounds].”

The actor discussed the top reasons behind his weight loss and revealed that he had limited roles because of his weight, which disappointed him: “I wanted to portray diverse characters while acting, but the character [types] were limited. My acting colleagues advised that if I lose weight and change my image, I would be able to act in much broader [roles].”

Ryu Dam then discussed his debut as a comedian on KBS in 2003. He said, “To be honest, I wasn’t seriously overweight when I debuted. I even thought about wanting to return to my original weight.” The actor then described his dieting technique, stating, “It’s not as if I’ve only tried dieting once or twice. This time, I tried to go about it in a long-term and continuous way. I reduced my intake of [foods containing] carbohydrates and mostly did a lot of aerobic exercises. Once I start working out, I work out for about an hour and a half, and even when I was filming outside of the city or in other countries, I made sure to always exercise.”

Following his weight loss, the actor described the various changes in his life. He remarked, “First of all, I feel a lot healthier, and I’ve become more hard-working. As I entered my 40s, it was inevitable that my body would change a great deal, but I think I’ve become healthier after exercising, and my family members who were always worrying about my health are very pleased. Many people can’t recognize me anymore.”

