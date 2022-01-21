THROWBACK: When Sandara Park spilled the details about her exit from YG Entertainment

We are looking back at September 2021, when Sandara Park spoke to Dazed Korea and opened up about her future, getting out of YG entertainment’s shadow and much more. When asked about the difference in her schedule before and after the pandemic, Sandara said, “I’m a rare case of someone who actually became busier after the pandemic. I’m truly grateful for it, but it’s also to the extent where I sometimes think I’d like to rest a little. ‘Celeb Beauty’ has already ended, and ‘Video Star’ will be ending next week, so I have two programs left. On top of that, I also make appearances when I’m invited to shows hosted by my fellow MCs, and there are radio programs in between. And sometimes, like today, I’ll shoot a pictorial. I usually have just one day, Sunday, to rest.”

Back in 2021, the icon also parted ways with her longtime agency YG Entertainment after 17 years. After the move, Park joined Abyss Company. On the move, Sandara said: “I was nervous about what it would be like making a new start, but the artists, staff, and CEO of my new agency have been so welcoming and unsparing in their support. My fans also sent flowers to the Abyss Company office, so I’m spending my days happily. Already, I no longer find this new place unfamiliar.”

The idol and actress also opened up about finally making more content for her Youtube after months of silence, Park said: “After my contract with my former agency ended, I needed time to reorganize, and because my editor had to quit last year due to personal circumstances, I temporarily stopped, but now I’m filming [for the channel] again. I met with the Abyss YouTube team, and their passion is amazing. I plan to actively greet my fans again through my videos.”

