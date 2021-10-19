THROWBACK: When Sehun got candid about his hobbies outside music, EXO’s comeback & more

We are looking back at July 2021 when EXO alum Sehun spoke to Esquire Korea and opened up about his favourite hobbies, music and so much more. Talking about his interest outside music, Sehun shared that he had recently gotten into golf: “I somehow went to a screen golf centre with my friends for the first time, and I suddenly started to hit the ball well. I only received lessons once or twice two to three years ago. I felt it then. Golf is fun if you can hit the ball. It was also fun to play with my friends. I gradually got more addicted as we bet who would pay for the game like how we did at gaming rooms when we were young and as my desire to win grew.”

Speaking about the effects of COVID pandemic and how that’s made him miss live audience and performances, the idol said: “I’m definitely tense for all performances, and even if it’s the same concert, there are times when I get more nervous after finishing the first day’s concert. The formation and details in the choreography can sometimes change from the first day to the second.”

Lastly, while talking about the band’s comeback with Don’t Fight the Feeling, Sehun said: “Honestly, I feel very happy. It was our first comeback in a while, and we couldn’t promote in a variety of fields due to various circumstances, but I felt, ‘The fans still love us.’ While seeing the records, the members felt touched and said, ‘This is really true love from the fans.’ I can’t explain the response to this album in any other way than that it’s really [thanks to] the love from our fans.”

