THROWBACK: When Selena Gomez confessed she found best friends in BLACKPINK after their Ice Cream collab

We are looking back at the time when Selena Gomez and BLACKPINK’s collab Ice Cream had just released in September and the icons had such nice things to say about each other!

Giving us the collab of the year, BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez gifted BLINKS and Selenators with Ice Cream in September. The delectable Ice Cream MV has been raking in the views (currently 218 million views and counting). Back in September, i a joint interview with RADIO.COM LIVE Check In, the girls were all praises for each other. When Selena was asked her favourite BLACKPINK song, she immediately said Kill This Love as well as How You Like That along with 3-4 more songs that she couldn't recollect the names of. The 28-year-old singer confessed that her choreographer would make her watch BLACKPINK videos from way back when. "I feel like I've gained new friends even though we haven't met yet," Gomez gushed.

Then, Lisa, Jisoo, Rosé and Jennie were also quizzed which is their favourite Selena Gomez song. While Jennie noted that they each have a personal favourite, Rosé revealed, "I love Good For You. It's my favourite song. I loved the video and everything." As COVID-19 has made it difficult for the girls to meet, when asked what they would do when they finally get to meet and celebrate Ice Cream, Selena asked BLACKPINK to take her somewhere while Jennie quipped, "Selena could cook for us." "I said to my friend, 'By New Year's,' obviously this is just joking, 'If I can travel, I'm going to go spend New Year's with them.' I was literally thinking about that," Gomez exclaimed which had BLACKPINK rejoicing. "We will take you everywhere. We can go shopping and go to the best places, " Rosé concluded.

If you missed it, in August, in an IG Live clip, we see Jisoo, Rosé, Lisa and Jennie getting on a video call with Gomez as the two share their admiration for the other. Selena first thanked the girl group for staying up so early as they're talking from different time zones. Rosé conveyed, "We’re really glad that you’re on [Ice Cream]. We’ve been a big fan of yours for a long time." To this, the Rare singer added, "I’m so stoked. I’ve been a fan of you guys and so this is a big, big dream for me and I can’t wait," which had the idols blushing hard.

