THROWBACK: When SEVENTEEN alum Hoshi opened up about choreography, future in music & more

We are looking back at March 2020, when SEVENTEEN alum Hoshi spoke to Elle Korea and opened up about his love for choreography, goals, and more. Since making his debut with SEVENTEEN, embarked on his first solo shoot with the magazine and when asked how it went, he simply stated: “It feels different from last time when I was here with the other members.”

If you didn't know, the newest member Hoshi has had a hand in creating the complex choreographies that SEVENTEEN is often seen acing. When asked if he finds it difficult to create new performances. He answered, “The other members also understand that you have to be doing something when you really want to in order for the results to be good. When I’m having a tough time, I turn to our choreographer or other people around me for help. I’m blessed when it comes to the people I have in my life.”

When asked about his goals and future aspirations, he said, “Though people known me more for my performances, I also like to sing and rap so I want to be even better at that in the future. I still find singing and dancing so fun, and it doesn’t feel like work.” Hoshi also added that one of his goals is, “I’ve received so much love from people, and I want to be someone who is a good influence on others.” In addition to being a member of SEVENTEEN, Hoshi is also the leader of 'Perfomance Team' and the special sub-units, 'BSS' and 'Leaders'.

