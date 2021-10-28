THROWBACK: When SEVENTEEN alum Hoshi opened up about his future aspirations

We are looking back at March 2020 when SEVENTEEN alum Hoshi spoke to Elle Korea and opened up about his future aspirations, love for choreography, goals, and more! Being a major part of the band’s complex choreography schedules, Hoshi was asked about his take on creating the complex routine and said: “The other members also understand that you have to be doing something when you really want to in order for the results to be good. When I’m having a tough time, I turn to our choreographer or other people around me for help. I’m blessed when it comes to the people I have in my life.”

When talking about his goals and future aspirations, he shared, “Though people known me more for my performances, I also like to sing and rap so I want to be even better at that in the future. I still find singing and dancing so fun, and it doesn’t feel like work.” Hoshi also added that one of his goals is, “I’ve received so much love from people, and I want to be someone who is a good influence on others.”

Apart from choreography, the idol shared that he enjoys working on producing songs. He commented, “[I enjoy] recording and hearing my voice. Filming YouTube content among us is also really fun. It feels like we’re filming a variety show.”

When asked about the difference between group promotions and solo promotions, Hoshi shared “With 13 members, there are a lot of movements and formations in which the members have to take turns coming to the front, but in solo performances, I just have to stay in the center and the dancers move while following me to complete the picture, so that aspect is the most different. Having performed ‘Spider‘ on my own, I realized, ‘Ah, I’ve been relying a lot on the members. I think the degree of fatigue is different for sure. Although I had to be alone for the pre-recording, the members came to visit during the special ‘M Countdown’ stage, so it felt reassuring.”

