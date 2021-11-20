THROWBACK: When SEVENTEEN alum Mingyu revealed his ideal Christmas gift

We are looking back at March 2019 when SEVENTEEN alum Mingyu spoke to L’Officiel Hommes magazine and opened up about his music, holiday favourites, personality and much more. Starting off the chat, the idol was asked to compare himself to a season, he answered, “A dry summer. I want to become a dry summer that doesn’t give off unbearable heat.”

While he’s pretty accomplished already, the idol said: “I hope I can continue to stay the same without becoming lazy. I’m full of passion and energy right now, and I hope this part of myself doesn’t change,” when asked about future aspirations and accomplishments.

The icon also deemed holiday time to be his favourite throughout the year. When asked Mingyu also shared about three must-haves for any holiday party, Mingyu said: “The SEVENTEEN members, delicious food, and wine. I think I’d be happy if I just had these three things. Even if you order a ton of food, it’s hard to fill up the 13 members of SEVENTEEN. Just thinking of what food to order makes me feel free and happy.”

Finally, revealing his perfect Christmas gift, Mingyu said: “When I was young, I wanted toys like a remote-controlled car or airplane. Now, no matter what the gift is, it’s more than enough if the gift makes me think, ‘This person thought of me.’ Gifts that indicate the giver spent time pondering what I might need or what might fit me well. Giving and receiving those kinds of gifts at the end of the year warms the heart.”

