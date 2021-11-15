THROWBACK: When SEVENTEEN alum Seungkwan opened up about his love for children

We are looking back at May 2021, when SEVENTEEN alum Seungkwan spoke to Elle Korea and got candid about what he wants to do more as an artist, his appearance in Amazing Saturday and much more! If you weren't familiar, the 23-year-old artist is a South Korean singer, dancer, model, songwriter, producer, manager, entertainer, lyricist, and rapper under Pledis Entertainment.

While chatting with Elle, the singer opened up about joining the much-loved variety show Job Dongsan as an MC. For the unversed, the show Job Dongsan follows an agency that helps kids learn about their dream jobs. He said, “It is not difficult to deal with the cast members because I like children a lot. Children also have their own standards and strictness. They remind me of my childhood when I was told by the townspeople that I was ‘intelligent.'”

The idol also spoke about the highly-anticipated Amazing Saturday spin-off, which they're calling--Idol Dictation Contest (literal translation). If you weren't following, the new show will follow Amazing Saturday’s original format and just like in the original variety program, the star-studded cast of idols must listen to snippets of songs and write down the correct lyrics in order to win the prize of delicious food from all over Korea. He commented, “It must be a fixed program! Filming was so much fun. Sometimes I’m worried that I’m only showing myself as an entertainer. I think I just need to show more of my side as SEVENTEEN’s vocalist. That’s why I’m constantly uploading videos of me covering songs."

