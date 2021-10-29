THROWBACK: When SEVENTEEN alums got candid about their OG variety show Going SEVENTEEN

We are looking back at January 2021 when SEVENTEEN opened up about their OG variety show “Going SEVENTEEN” as reported by Naver! If you didn’t know, the show released its last episode on January 18, 2021, and through its short run, managed to garner over 100 million views in total! The show followed a different theme for each episode and took inspiration from ideas shared by SEVENTEEN alums, the alum whose idea was chosen as the theme would host the show. Talking about the intriguing show, alum Jeonghan shared, “In ‘Going SEVENTEEN 2020,’ all of the members did a good job of preparing the content they wanted to try and showed it to Carats. In 2021, we will prepare more fun content.”

When asked about bringing their creative ideas to the show, Dino said, “The ‘Going SEVENTEEN 2020’ production team has very amazing sense. It was incredible how they gave shape to an idea, and more than anything, it was even more fun because our ideas were reflected. I think that’s why many people related to us and laughed, and it’s become a memory we will not be able to forget.”

Getting candid about his episode “MYSTERY MYSTERY,” DK commented with laughter, “First, I’m so sorry. If I get the chance to be the host again, I think I could do a better job, but I don’t know if the producer will give me the opportunity. Haha. There was a bit of pressure because ‘MYSTERY MYSTERY’ marked the start of ‘Going SEVENTEEN 2020,’ but it was a very nice memory for me. Next time, I think it would also be fun to have a bigger-scale ‘MYSTERY MYSTERY,’ although I don’t know if I’ll be given the chance. ‘MYSTERY MYSTERY’ was very fun.”

While talking about everything theory learned about themselves through the show, Woozi commented, “I learned that I can laugh this much while filming.” Mingyu shared, “I found out that I really enjoy challenging myself to something. But I really can’t do the bungee jump.”

