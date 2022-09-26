THROWBACK: When SEVENTEEN and MAMAMOO collaborated for a fiery stage that left everyone in splits
This is one K-pop joint stage we can definitely get behind.
K-pop groups are known to be quite flashy and pick at the same time, while deciding on any songs to cover. Year-end award shows allow for unbelievable moments between these idols as they get to work alongside each other and in special cases even work together for collaboration stages. One performance that we are sure the Hallyu fans will be talking till days about, is the time when MAMAMOO and SEVENTEEN joined forces to create a fabulous stage.
For the 2019 MBC Music Festival, ‘The Chemistry’ segment played over and allowed for the two third generation groups to reimagine each other’s songs. And what a brilliant job they each did, once again proving their musical connoisseur status. Starting with SEVENTEEN, members Vernon, Seungkwan, DK, Hoshi and Wonwoo recreated the girl group’s hit track ‘Egotistic’. The sensual track was made chic by the boys.
MAMAMOO were not far behind as they presented their own ace card by covering SEVENTEEN’s hype song ‘Aju Nice’ turning it into a power move. A remarkable rendition by the girls.
The highlight came when all the members of SEVENTEEN and MAMAMOO entered the stage for a joint performance with their two high-tension songs. MAMAMOO’s ‘You’re the best’ and SEVENTEEN’s ‘Clap’ were rearranged to fit both the track’s crucial parts and allowed them to shine individually as well as together. To everyone’s surprise they had prepared poses with all of them and their fans rejoiced! Chaos ensued and a picture perfect moment was created as they ended the performance on a high note.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: 6 Intense K-pop songs that will surely turn up the heat