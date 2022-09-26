THROWBACK: When SEVENTEEN and MAMAMOO collaborated for a fiery stage that left everyone in splits

K-pop groups are known to be quite flashy and pick at the same time, while deciding on any songs to cover. Year-end award shows allow for unbelievable moments between these idols as they get to work alongside each other and in special cases even work together for collaboration stages. One performance that we are sure the Hallyu fans will be talking till days about, is the time when MAMAMOO and SEVENTEEN joined forces to create a fabulous stage.

For the 2019 MBC Music Festival, ‘The Chemistry’ segment played over and allowed for the two third generation groups to reimagine each other’s songs. And what a brilliant job they each did, once again proving their musical connoisseur status. Starting with SEVENTEEN, members Vernon, Seungkwan, DK, Hoshi and Wonwoo recreated the girl group’s hit track ‘Egotistic’. The sensual track was made chic by the boys.