THROWBACK: When SEVENTEEN gave a standing ovation to MONSTA X’s Shownu and ex-member Wonho

MONSTA X gave a power-packed performance at MAMA 2017 which left the audience in awe. MONSTA X performed their popular song DRAMARAMA at the award show and their colleagues SEVENTEEN could not get enough of it. Not only did the members of SEVENTEEN hype the whole performance but also gave a standing ovation at Shownu and former MONSTA X member's surprise at the end.

SEVENTEEN react to MONSTA X

SEVENTEEN and MONSTA X are famous for their friendship, the members of the two groups share a very unique bond given the wholesome relationship between the members. MONSTA X were giving their best performance at MAMA 2017 and SEVENTEEN members showed their respect to them. While the group performed DRAMARAMA they received huge roars from the audience and SEVENTEEN members Seungkwan and Hoshi started to vibe with their song. From ethereal vocals to impressive choreographies MONSTA X did not stop there, former member Wonho showed his six-pack abs making the stage even more amazing. Seungkwan knew I.M's part and Hoshi knew Jooney's part in the choreography of the song DRAMARAMA and they showed it off freely. It got even better when leader S.Coups and The8 joined the two members in showing off their dance.

SEVENTEEN's Standing Ovation

MONSTA X's performance was almost about to end which got not only SEVENTEEN but many other artists excited. It was until Shownu the leader of the group and ex-member Wonho made their ending pose by removing their shirt and showing their back muscles. SEVENTEEN members cheered them on by clapping and giving a standing ovation. SEVENTEEN and MONSTA X have many common fans in South Korea and this interaction broke the internet.

About MONSTA X and SEVENTEEN

From sharing birthdays to supporting each other at games, SEVENTEEN and MONSTA X are said to be fans ever since the two groups debuted in 2015. One of the iconic moments the two groups shared was when S.Coups posted pictures with MONSTA X members captioned with encouraging words. Woozi (SEVENTEEN) and Kihyun (MONSTA X) share birthdays which are on 22nd November. Hoshi loves teasing and imitating his group members and friends which includes Joohoney of MONSTA X.

