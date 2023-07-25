THROWBACK: When SEVENTEEN pranked Mingyu with different dance moves at practice and during FOLLOW Concert

SEVENTEEN love teasing and having fun with each other. Mingyu became one of the targets of the most hilarious pranks the group has ever done. This 13-member K-pop is known to be one of the funniest groups as the SUPER Singers get along well while also entertaining their fans. Be it on Going Seventeen their variety show or not, the members are always caught making fun memories with each other. This time the group's target was Mingyu where even the group's choreographer joined in.

SEVENTEEN pranked Mingyu with different dance moves

SEVENTEEN members were immersed in the choreography practice of their popular song Left & Right. Known for being involved in directing their own choreographies, SEVENTEEN was all set to give something new to fans and Mingyu. During the practice, Mingyu had to take a short break to freshen up and that's when they came up with the prank. Seungkwan suggested that they should teach Mingyu a new dance move for the outro of the song. Vernon, Wonwoo, The8, and others joined in suggesting crazy dance steps which looked quite absurd yet fun. Even SEVENTEEN's choreographer showed his moves which according to DK looked as if one was fishing. As Mingyu returned to the practice room, the entire group taught him the new step diligently. When the time came only Mingyu performed the whole song with the new outro. Mingyu was clueless for a moment as soon as he realized that he was being pranked, he couldn't hide his laughter.

SEVENTEEN repeated the dance moves prank on Mingyu

The million-seller K-pop group prepared for their FOLLOW Concert series in Seoul which took place on July 21 and 22, 2023. The concert was held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul for two consecutive days. SEVENTEEN went all new with the Left & Right choreography and performed with the new outro step which they used to prank Mingyu on the first day of the concert. On the second day, SEVENTEEN chose to stick to the original choreography without letting Mingyu know. This time Mingyu got pranked in front of Carats (SEVENTEEN's fandom) as well, the sweet boy sulked and jokingly tried leaving the stage. This became the core memory for the fans and the group from their FOLLOW Concert in Seoul.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN’s Jun, Zhang Miaoyi’s Exclusive Fairytale gets new trailer; Fans hilariously react to kissing scene