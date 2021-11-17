THROWBACK: When SEVENTEEN’s Woozi opened up about exploring new concepts, solo career & more

We are looking back at January 2019 when SEVENTEEN’s Woozi spoke to Star Pick and opened up about producing for the band and much more. The group’s vocal team leader and producer, who joined the band in 2015 under Pledis Entertainment, recalled that: “I met Bumzu during my first or second year of high school. After learning songwriting, we started working together. Right before our debut, the song we made as partners became our team’s song, and I became in charge of the album producing.”

For those unversed, Woozi is responsible for producing over 80 percent of SEVENTEEN’s songs. He further told the outlet: “SEVENTEEN has gained experience to the point where there isn’t a concept that we haven’t tried with good songs. Instead of changing [for this album], I worked on it saying something that I wanted to say. They’re full of songs that will make you feel warm in the cold winter.” Team member Seungkwan also added: “Woozi takes the lead in working on the album. After practising choreography day and night, he immediately goes to the studio at dawn to work on songs and also fulfils scheduled events. I’m really grateful to Woozi.”

When asked if Woozi ever plans for a solo release, he replied, “Right now, SEVENTEEN comes first. I don’t have any solo tracks. Except for the members’ solo songs for the concert, I think about SEVENTEEN’s songs all year long. There are always high expectations for the next album. I approach them as expectations rather than being afraid of the burden of what I need to do next and the need to show new, good things. That is because SEVENTEEN’s biggest strength is our ability to show different sides of ourselves without being limited to one thing.”

