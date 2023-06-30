THROWBACK: When SEVENTEEN's Hoshi called TXT, LE SSERAFIM and more as 'Sunbae'

SEVENTEEN's Hoshi is known for his witty personality. They say if Hoshi in the room, then the room wouldn't be silent for a single moment. Hoshi's iconic moment's list gets longer day by day but one such hilarious moment left TOMORROW X TOGETHER, LE SSERAFIM, NewJeans, and ENHYPEN dumbfounded.

Hoshi called HYBE LABELS juniors 'Sunbae'

SEVENTEEN's sub-unit BSS made a comeback with their latest mini album Second Wind. While promoting their EP, they made jokes about how they have just debuted with their album and needed more experience in the industry. SEVENTEEN is a 3rd generation group that debuted in 2015 and 4th generation of K-pop started after the debut of TOMORROW X TOGETHER in 2018. This technically makes BSS a 4th generation group since their first song was out in 2018.

During the promotional life, a fan commented, "4th Gen Idols NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM, and BSS '', Hoshi immediately reacted by calling all his junior group Sunbae which means senior in Korean. Adding fun to the conversation he challenged them by saying that all 4th generation idols NewJeans Sunbaenim, LE SSERAFIM Sunbaenim, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, and ENHYPEN Sunbaenim, we will soon catch up to your level. This is a moment that nobody can forget as netizens have accepted that BSS is the most iconic rookie group.

About BSS

SEVENTEEN's Hoshi is a part of the group's sub-unit BSS (BooSeokSoon) which is made up of three amusing members Seungkwan, DK, and Hoshi. This iconic trio is famous for their cover of Catallena originally by their senior group Orange Caramel. They released a song together called Just Do It in 2018 and on public demand the trio made a comeback in February 2023. They released their first album Second Wind with the title track Fighting which featured rapper Young Ji. The song represents the life of all the corporate officers with a twist of a cheerful and motivational message. From giving entertainment performances of Just Do It and Fighting on award shows to capturing the Fighting challenge with K-pop idols BSS' Hoshi, DK and Seungkwan have already created some humorous and legendary moments.

