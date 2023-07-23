THROWBACK: When SEVENTEEN's Joshua almost gave out member DK's phone number

SEVENTEEN's Joshua known for his mysterious humor almost shared member DK's phone number. While promoting their song in South Korea, a few SEVENTEEN members were being interviewed by the MCs on a music show. Joshua, Jeonghan, Woozi, and DK were the ones who were present for the interview when Joshua surprised DK in the most hilarious way.

Joshua gave out DK's number

SEVENTEEN is always ready to make the audience laugh but that was not the only reason why they went to the music show. SEVENTEEN had recently released their double titled album FML, to show their best performance the group made an appearance at Mnet's M Countdown. MC Joohoney of MONSTA X and MC Miyeon of (G)I-DLE welcomed the vocal team of SEVENTEEN for the comeback interview. MC Joohoney highlighted that the vocal team of the group was popular for being funny. He asked them to say an acrostic poem out of their song Super which is pronounced as Sonogong in Korean. Joshua took the lead and said, "So-If you listen to Sonogong (Super) a lot, O- Today I will reveal DK's phone number".

DK was in shock but couldn't control his laughter and asked," Mine". Joshua continued with paying attention, "Gong- 010-3773.." Gong means zero, and 010 is a basic initial phone number found in South Korea. DK immediately ran towards him to stop while other members and MCs could not stop laughing. DK jokingly said, "This guy is crazy". Joohoney said that this was his first time seeing something like this happen while Miyeon said that it was a very cool poem. Joshua nonchalantly agreed to the MCs while DK was on the floor, as he sat and laughed. This incident went viral and fans made memes about streaming the song remembering Joshua's wise words.

SEVENTEEN's recent activities

SEVENTEEN released a record-shattering album FML in April 2023. The group held its FOLLOW concert series in Seoul on July 21-22. The concert was amazing given the kind of set list SEVENTEEN performed at the show. Fans roared in the audience to express their excitement in many different ways. SEVENTEEN was all over the internet as the fancams of members performing to highly anticipated unit songs like Fire, I Don't Understand But I Luv You, Dust.

