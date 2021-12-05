THROWBACK: When Shin Hye Sun got candid on being called a ‘rising star’

We are looking back at June 2020, when Still 17 actress Shin Hye Sun spoke to Naver and spoke about her film Innocence. Considering she started her career early on in 2013, the actress was asked how she feels about being called a “rising star,” Shin Hye Sun said, “I can only think that I was lucky. I was able to show a new side of myself every time because I got offers for diverse characters. Because I was able to show the contrast in my acting, I suppose that’s why I was called a ‘rising star.' It felt different seeing my face appear so big on the screen. My family and I were waiting for the film to be released. My maternal grandmother loved to see me act, but a week ago, she passed away. It was… regretful. We were looking forward to the premiere, but it was unfortunately delayed twice.”

She added “I am still a rookie actor in many ways, but I really felt like a rookie actor when I saw the completed film. I felt my heart pounding. Thankfully, the completed project flowed better than expected, so I felt reassured.”

Talking about her character in Innocence, Shin Hye Sun said: “Unlike Jung In, I find it difficult to tell people when I dislike something. I don’t want people to dislike me. So I end up complimenting things even when I don’t feel anything in particular. I’m the youngest daughter in the family. I still live with my parents, so I’m sure it’s still hard for them. I sleep a lot and there are times when my mother has to wake me up at dawn because I slept through the alarm. I’m still a baby to my parents, so they take care of me a lot. I decided to be a better daughter to my mother after shooting this movie, but I haven’t been able to express it in words.”

The icon finally added, “[I hope that as an actor] I stop feeling nervous on sets. I still feel anxiety when the cameras start rolling. No matter the project, I find the ‘first script reading’ and the ‘first filming’ difficult. I’m someone who gets nervous around the word ‘first,’ so I hope to become an actor who can overcome that trauma.”

Also read: Shin Hye Sun documents Mr Queen cast's 'aegyo' side; Kim Jung Hyun wraps up filming and shares a sweet message