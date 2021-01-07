THROWBACK: When Shin Min Ah opened up about her experience on Diva and her relatability to the character

We are looking back at the time when Shin Min Ah opened up about her movie Diva and her experience on the film.

Back in September 2020, actress Shin Min Ah got candid about her film Diva, acting and more in an interview with Marei Claire Korea. While promoting her film Diva in September, the actress described her experience on the film as a very important milestone in her career. She described the feature as a film that inevitably required a long period of preparation and she put a lot of work into the movie up until it reached its premiere. When asked what drew her to the role, she said that her character’s emotions which dictate the film’s plot had been a new experience for her, one she had not done in the past and that it was very similar to how she sees herself.

Shin Min Ah detailed why she related to the character who was an athlete in the film, stating that there’s a clear similarity between athletes and actors, suggesting that both have to be extremely strong mentally, have to achieve goals and while athletes are evaluated more acutely than actors, but they’re both similar in that a lot of people are interested in them and love them.

When asked about what she looks for when choosing projects, the actress replied that it might be dealing with having an “image” as an actor. She said that her image has changed over roles and people depict her the same way the character she portrays. After learning that people saw her as a negative influence due to her roles, she revealed feeling pressurised to show different sides of herself in the future.

