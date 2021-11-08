THROWBACK: When SHINee alums picked their favourite promotion moments as a group

We are looking back at July 2021 when SHINee alums spoke to Marie Claire Korea and opened up about working as a group, their music and much more! The chat started off with the group alums talking about the changing times and how they aim to keep their content as diverse as possible. Onew shared, “In the past, I sang just because I like singing, but now I think I should support SHINee even more as a vocalist. It’s because there’s a huge absence. As the other members each thought things over and progressed, I thought I should also contribute. Since singing is what I can do best, I decided to relearn singing. I’m honestly not someone who does things with certainty. I just want to select a slightly better direction, and I hope to head in a direction in which I can improve. The best thing about singing this time is the fact that the members are together, rather than the response to it.”

When asked about their most memorable promotions together, alum Taemin quickly recalled their skit from 2018 in SHINee’s Start-Up. He said: “Honestly, the most enjoyable time was talking with the members in the practice rooms. I was actually lonely during the time without the members. I felt a lot of burden because I had to prepare alone. I thought I had to make things even more perfect since the members had been completing the aspects I’d been lacking in, and I couldn’t let those imperfections show just because the members weren’t there. However, there were downsides to being together as well. Practice sessions that should have ended in 30 minutes didn’t end even after three hours because we were chatting.” Minho explained that he can’t pick one moment since every promotion they’ve done as a group has been so special to him.

While talking about future promotions, Onew shared “I also feel confident about our team. I’m confident that we’ll always do well. Rather than wanting to become a certain kind of group, I want to continue to do music and show performances through the team of SHINee, and I want to show that we’ll be continuously walking forward in the future. Rather than become some kind of presence, I want to exist as SHINee. I want us to be a team that maintains our traits as SHINee while trying new things.”

