THROWBACK: When SHINee opened up about group compatibility, evolving music & more

We are looking back at July 2021 when SHINee opened up about their band compatibility, music and so much more while chatting with Marie Claire Korea. When asked how they keep up with the changing times and how their music changes according to that, to which Onew shared, “In the past, I sang just because I like singing, but now I think I should support SHINee even more as a vocalist. It’s because there’s a huge absence. As the other members each thought things over and progressed, I thought I should also contribute. Since singing is what I can do best, I decided to relearn singing. I’m honestly not someone who does things with certainty. I just want to select a slightly better direction, and I hope to head in a direction in which I can improve. The best thing about singing this time is the fact that the members are together, rather than the response to it.” Onew explained.

When asked about how they enjoy performing music, the band alum Taemin shared: “Honestly, the most important thing at a concert is sincerity. A concert is where an artist shows what they want to show and says what they want to say. Online concerts have some limits to these emotional aspects, but it’s the best option in this situation.”

Taemin also mentioned the time when they did a skit of the year 2008 in “SHINee’s Start-Up” as his favourite moment during their promotions. He said, “Honestly, the most enjoyable time was talking with the members in the practice rooms. I was actually lonely during the time without the members. I felt a lot of burden because I had to prepare alone. I thought I had to make things even more perfect since the members had been completing the aspects I’d been lacking in, and I couldn’t let those imperfections show just because the members weren’t there. However, there were downsides to being together as well. Practice sessions that should have ended in 30 minutes didn’t end even after three hours because we were chatting.”

