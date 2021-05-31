THROWBACK: When SHINee’s Taemin got candid about living in the spotlight; Credits career to luck & hard work

We are looking back at when SHINee’s Taemin got candid about his solo career, the turning point in his life and his decade long journey in the entertainment industry.

We are looking back at August 2020 when SHINee’s Taemin spoke to W Korea and reflected on his career, and growing up in the spotlight. Reflecting on his decade long career, Taemin said, “At this point, there are things I’m seeing for the first time, but there are a lot of things that are the same. Earlier this year, I did my hair and dressed up the way I looked during my debut at 16 and took a photo. I posted it on Instagram and the fans really thought it was an old photo of me. But I still think I look older.”

For the unversed, the icon Taemin debuted with SHINee in 2008 and even launched a solo career side by side. He said, “When I look back on my life, it seems fascinating even to me. I was 13 when I entered SM Entertainment and I turned 28 this year. I’ve been a singer for almost half my life. I’ve been running on this road for a long time. I think that I had a lot of greed when I was younger. Because I was ambitious, I was able to debut with SHINee and get the chance to debut solo. Lee Soo Man came up to me one day and asked me to cover any pop song and send it to him. I wondered what that was about, but it turned out that it was for me to release a solo album. I think it was a test, now that I think about it. I feel a sense of accomplishment. Of course, there was a lot of luck involved.”

When asked about the turning point of his career, Taemin shared that 2012’s Sherlock brought a massive change in his career. Explaining further, he said: “‘Sherlock’ came out when I had just turned 20, when I had just come of age,” he said. “After that, I changed how I behaved on stage. I tried a lot of different things while performing ‘Sherlock’ instead of doing what I had decided in advance. I think it helped that there was a long hiatus before ‘Sherlock.’ I was able to prepare a lot more, and I was influenced by the other members. All of them have such big stage presence that I needed to prepare and practice a lot in order to survive among them. Also, the members started to resemble each other the more that we were together. Thanks to them, I was able to see new perspectives and awaken hidden parts of myself."

Getting to music, he reflected: “I hope that it’s another turning point for me. Like ‘Sherlock,’ I want to use this chance to change the person that I am. As a person and also as a performer. People might listen to this album and like it or not, but I don’t want to worry about that anymore.”

