THROWBACK: When SHINee's Taemin teased manager Nam Euisoo for his love life and became a matchmaker

SHINee's manager Nam Euisoo is famous among their fans as Taemin loves talking about him. One of the most hilarious moments that fans remember was when the Idea singer spoke about his manager's love life on a live video session accompanied by member Key. While Taemin became his manager's matchmaker, Key guided him on his English speaking skills.

Taemin teased manager Nam Euisoo for his love life

SHINee members are very close to their manager as they share a very special bond, members usually fool around with him. In 2021, While doing a live video session in the car, the Advice singer opened up about his manager's love life asking fans to support him, making fans laugh. He did his best so that fans from all over the world could understand what he was talking about. He said that his manager wished to get married, despite SHINee releasing a song called Marry You, it was sad that he had not yet married. He even asked fans to reach out to Nam Euisoo's Instagram if they know someone who they would like to introduce to him. While Key cracked up hearing all this, he went ahead and helped him explain it to the fans. Taemin also hilariously added that his manager never had a girlfriend and he has been solo since birth but he was only joking about it. The Criminal singer was having the time of his life teasing his manager. Later that year, when fans wondered about his manager, he updated fans that he heard Nam Euisoo saying, "I love you" to someone on Facetime, teasing him yet again.

Taemin and Nam Euisoo on The Manager

Recently, the SHINee member and his manager appeared on MBC's show called The Manager. While looking at his manager's young photograph he could not help but reveal that he was very popular back in the day. Given his popularity, Taemin said that his manager had a girlfriend but then they broke up. Nam Euisoo turned to Taemin for help during tough times and they looked back to the time when they took a long walk from Seoul Forest to Han River. Showing their bond, they continued to talk about many other things they went through together.

