THROWBACK: When Shotaro shared the truth behind his NCT debut; Looked back at surreal feeling

We are looking back at July 2021 when NCT’s Shotaro spoke candidly to Vogue Korea about his fans, being a part of NCT and more! Looking back at September 2021 when Shotaro officially became a part of NCT, he said: “I was practising with Sungchan, who also joined NCT. One day, an agency employee called us and explained in detail about NCT and said we would become part of it. My heart was pounding and I kept repeatedly asking myself, ‘Oh, really?’.”

When asked about his views on fans, Shotaro said: “Someone with potential! I haven’t shown that much of myself yet. I need to make an effort so that they keep an eye on me.” Speaking about why he likes to be a singer, Shotaro said: “A singer is a job that makes people happy. There are a lot of people who are positively influenced by listening to our music and watching our performances. I’m glad that I could support them even a little like that, and I’m going to continue to be that kind of person in the future.”

Lastly speaking about deriving inspiration, Shotaro spoke about artists that have influenced him, “There are many amazing artists. So it’s hard to pick one, but right now, Chris Brown comes to my mind. His dances and songs are amazing.” When asked about his dancing skills, he said: “Not only did I attend that academy, but I went to other places for about ten years and learned many different types of dances.”

