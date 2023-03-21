Throwback: When Snowdrop fame Jung Hae In almost couldn't get beer in New York due to his baby face

Jung Hae In had started a travel web series in ‘Jung Hae In’s Travel Log’ in 2019. On one of the show’s episodes Jung Hae In was seen ordering beer at a restaurant in New York when the waitress innocently confirmed his age. When asked if he was in fact 21, Jung Hae In couldn’t control his laugh and ended up hilariously revealing that he was in fact 32. The clip of the aforementioned interaction soon went viral and had fans commenting on Jung Hae In’s baby face left and right. The clip was first posted on KOCOWA TV’s official YouTube channel almost 3 years ago and currently has a whopping view count of over 2 million.

Jung Hae In’s Travel Log

Jung Hae In started a travel web series titled ‘Jung Hae In’s Travel Log’ in 2019. The show essentially followed Jung Hae In and his fellow travellers Eun Jong Gun and Lim Hyun Soo around New York city. The show, according to Jung Hae In, was his very own version of the famous documentary ‘Backpack Travels’. The show was praised and followed for the candid chemistry of Jung Hae In, Eun Jong Gun and Lim Hyun Soo. The show became a fun-watch even for native viewers for the cast managed to make tasks as mundane as riding the subway a fun experience.

Jung Hae In

Jung Hae In is a South Korean actor who has been a part of some very popular K-dramas. These dramas include ‘Something in The Rain’, ‘One Spring Night’ and ‘Snowdrop’. Before finally playing the protagonist in the aforementioned shows, Jung Hae In played smaller side roles in multiple dramas including 'Bride of the Century’, ‘Blood’, ‘Night Light’ and more. Jung Hae In rose to fame with his first lead role in 2018 K-drama ‘Something in the Rain’ alongside ‘Crash Landing On You’ fame Son Ye Jin. His role in coming-of-age weekday miniseries ‘One Spring Night’ further contributed to his fame.

Jung Hae In is currently one of the most loved and well-known artists in South Korea. His role alongside BLACKPINK’s Jisoo in ‘Snowdrop’ was well-received by fans and added to his popularity. In the show, Jung Hae In played the role of a 27-year-old North Korean agent who falls in love with a South Korean English major Eun Yeong Ro (Jisoo).

