THROWBACK: When Son Dam Bi got real about managing her acting and music career together

We are looking back at November 2019, when actress Son Dam Bi spoke to Naver and opened up about her aspirations for the future! The ‘When the Camellia Blooms’ alum commemorated the end of the show with a special chat and opened up about managing her music and acting career. If you didn't know, prior to wowing fans in dramas, Son Dam Bi first debuted as a singer with popular hits like “Crazy” and “Saturday Night.” After releasing “Red Candle” in 2013, the icon chose a different path and diverted all her attention to acting.

Speaking about the transition, she said: “I’ve never given up [on music promotions]. I focused on acting because I thought that I needed to build my recognition through acting. I don’t know when, but I’m going to release an album some time. But I think I need to build my career as an actress a bit more. I want to become like Uhm Jung Hwa and be someone who can sing and act. IU also does this.” Son Dam Bi continued, “I think I’m now at the starting line. I want to become an actress with a strong foundation like Uhm Jung Hwa who has no trouble going back and forth as a singer and an actress.”

She added: “I don’t think I was able to enjoy my popularity as a singer,” she admitted. “I was so busy and worked after getting one or two hours of sleep, so I couldn’t enjoy it. I regret that I wasn’t able to enjoy it.”

