Throwback: When Song Joong Ki cried because of Park Bo Gum

Song Joong Ki’s close and supportive friendship with Park Bo Gum was evident when the latter won the Male Top Excellence Award at the annual KBS Drama Awards. Park Bo Gum expressed gratitude to Song Joong Ki for his support during the filming of 'Love in the Moonlight' and his emotional speech left Song Joong Ki in tears. Both actors then hailed from the same company, Blossom Entertainment, and have previously expressed their fondness and support for each other.

When Park B Gum’s acceptance speech made Song Joong Ki cry

In a later interview, Park Bo Gum explained that Song Joong Ki understood his struggles during the filming of 'Love in the Moonlight' and gave him valuable advice. Song Joong Ki, along with Song Hye Kyo, received the Grand Award for their work in 'Descendants of the Sun' later that night. He jokingly mentioned that Park Bo Gum had made him cry earlier during his acceptance speech.

In the said speech Park Bo Gum also expressed his gratitude to Song Joong Ki for giving him advice during a difficult time and also thanked his staff, father, and fellow actors.

Park Bo Gum expressed his gratitude for Song Joong Ki's advice during a difficult time in his career and mentioned that he felt lacking while filming 'Love in the Moonlight', but that Song Joong Ki helped him find balance. His heartfelt speech left Song Joong Ki in tears, and the camera often showed him during Park Bo Gum's speech.

Park Bo Gum and Song Joong Ki

Park Bo Gum was born on June 16, 1993, in Seoul, South Korea. He made his debut in 2011 as a supporting actor in the film 'Blind'. He gained recognition for his roles in dramas such as 'Reply 1988', 'Love in the Moonlight', and 'Encounter'. He has won numerous awards for his acting, including the Male Top Excellence Award at the KBS Drama Awards in 2016.

Song Joong Ki was born on September 19, 1985, in Daejeon, South Korea. He made his acting debut in 2008 and gained popularity for his roles in dramas such as 'Sungkyunkwan Scandal', 'Innocent Man', and 'Descendants of the Sun'. He has won several awards for his acting, including the Grand Award at the KBS Drama Awards in 2016.

They have been known to have a close friendship and have expressed their admiration and support for each other on several occasions.

