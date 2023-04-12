Throwback: When Song Joong Ki shared the challenges of filming Descendants of the Sun

'Descendants of the Sun' is a 2016 K-drama starring Song Joong Ki, Song Hye Kyo, Jin Goo, and Kim Ji Won that took the world by storm. Shortly after its premiere, the show went on to become a global hit and to date remains one of the most popular K-dramas. The drama started off with the bittersweet equation of Captain Yoo Si Jin (Song Joong Ki) and Dr. Kang Mo Yeon (Song Hye Kyo) which later progressed into one of the most iconic and beloved romances of all time.

Song Joong Ki shared the challenges of filming Descendants of the Sun

The show’s popularity caused fans across the world to have a myriad of questions and curiosities about the cast and various other facets of the show. Inevitably, the cast, especially the lead actors were seen at multiple interviews and press conferences where they talked at length about the show and their respective roles in the same. In one such interview, Song Joong Ki addressed the challenges of filming Descendants of the Sun.

1 | Stereotypes around Descendants of the Sun

Elaborating on the aforementioned, Song Joong Ki talked about how the show was accused of glorifying miltarianism. Adding to the latter, the actor revealed that he wasn’t sure if the show did so or not but for him, different opinions were welcome. He then went on to add how a salute for a soldier is a byproduct of his job and was in fact a promise to protect and honour one’s loved ones.

2 | The pressure that came with global fame

Song Joong Ki then went on to add that the show’s popularity, while it was great, put a lot of pressure on him. However, since he was getting so much love for his role, he was grateful, added Song Joong Ki.

3 | Becoming Yoo Shi Jin

In the said interview, Song Joong Ki also addressed the similarities between him and his character and added that while Yo Shi Jin’s part-serious, part-playful demenour was much like Song Joong Ki’s, Song Joong Ki couldn’t fight as well as his character did.

4 | Song Joong Ki’s injury

During the show’s filming, Song Joong Ki actually ended up hurting his arm and knee. Interestingly, many media outlets later revealed that the cast worn by his character Yoo Shi Jin on the 13th episode of the show was in fact a real one that he had put on after suffering a serious injury.

