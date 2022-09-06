THROWBACK: When Song Kang spoke about why he chose to be in ‘Navillera’

Song Kang is a South Korean actor who first received his breakout through the role of Hwang Sun Oh in ‘Love Alarm’ and even reprised his role in the season 2. Furthermore, due to the popularity of the drama and the actor in the horror show ‘Sweet Home’, he soon became a sought after name.

Following his continued success, Song Kang was chosen for the role of Lee Chae Rok, a ballet student who wishes to achieve big in the webtoon-adapted, tear-wrenching story, ‘Navillera’. The actor reportedly took 6 months of ballet lessons to be able to perform well.

On being asked why he chose the particular drama and the role, Song Kang said, “I was familiar with Navillera the webtoon. People around me also recommended it a lot as it was their most favorite webtoon. I’ve been saving it for later and I’ve been meaning to read it for a while, but I only started reading it after the drama was decided to be filmed. The webtoon was really interesting. But the script was also interesting with a different kind of charm from the webtoon. I thought that it’d be able to deliver meaningful messages to people of all ages and genders, and I wanted to convey the emotions I felt while reading the script to the viewers.”

He further spoke about his dire efforts to make the acting seem as natural as possible. “I got to experience ballet for the first time in my life through Navillera. I was worried because it was my first time trying it, but learning it was a lot of fun. I took ballet lessons five to six months before shooting began, but advanced moves were difficult to follow in such a short time span, so I tried to portray ballerino Chae-rok as naturally as possible by paying attention to the overall form and gaze.”

Since then, the actor has starred in heavily critiqued drama ‘Nevertheless’ opposite Han So Hee. He followed up with the office romance show ‘Forecasting Love and Weather’ with Park Min Young in 2022.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Song Kang takes us through a day in his life; his dream projects, upcoming drama & more