THROWBACK: When Song Mino called his fans his ultimate ‘lifeline’

We are looking back at June 2021, when Song Mino spoke to Esquire Korea and opened up about his art, working with iKON and much more. Talking about working with his YG Entertainment labelmate iKON, on the track–At Ease, Mino said: “I’m really close with iKON. I’ve watched them struggle from right beside them. We talked a lot about how they could give a higher quality performance on a higher quality stage. Around when I was working on my album, I had a bit of time. In addition to the music, I sent visual references to the producing director [PD] and had a lot of discussions regarding the set and their costumes.”

He added, “Although I’ve done a lot of directing, I haven’t ever directed for iKON. On top of ‘At ease,’ I worked on around two songs before that. I don’t know if it’s because we’re so close, but it’s really fun. It’s especially fun when certain traits come out that are outside of what I know about them. For example, when someone who I thought wasn’t comfortable singing in falsetto suddenly sings in falsetto very impressively, it’s thrilling to see a skill that I was unaware of.”

Once a self-proclaimed “hoarder” and “maximalist,” Mino explained, “It’s honestly the same now. However, from one moment on, I think I moved on from the world of simply collecting and slowly began expanding. Rather than collect items, I began to develop a desire to personally try out different things. Wouldn’t [the description of] maximalist also work in that sense? Rather than sit still and watch TV, I feel more comfortable working on or creating something. I usually wake up around 6:30 or 7 a.m. I draw pictures, go to the art room, walk around outside if it’s nice, and have an active day. However, I also don’t just work really hard. I also play and drink with my friends.”

When asked about his lifeline and something he cants survive with, Mino said: “I think my fans. Without my fans, the reason for me to exist disappears. My existence disappears. There’s no one to listen to me, look at me, and support me, so what’s the point? In that sense, my lifeline is my fans.”

Also read: Looking back at Song Mino’s inspirational style for summer 2021