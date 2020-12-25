THROWBACK: When Steve Aoki called BTS members ‘geniuses’ while collaborating with them on Waste It on Me

We are looking back at 2018 when Steve Aoki opened up about collaborating with the Bangtan Boys Scroll down to see what he said.

Genre-bending dance producer Steve Aoki gave ARMYs a smashing hit in 2018. For the unversed, DJ and producer Steve Aoki surprised global fans by announcing a new song featuring BTS, titled “Waste It on Me,” in October 2018. “We’re back! Got a new collaboration with my brothers BTS coming at you tomorrow!” Aoki wrote on Twitter. He also posted a short preview of the new song, to which the lyrics are all in English. This marked the third collaboration of BTS and Aoki, after the DJ remix versions of BTS’ hit single “Mic Drop” and “The Truth Untold.”

When asked about his collab with the Bangtan Boys, Steve told Billboard: “I know I kind of early spoke on that and then the news got wind. I don't know how much I can say, but we're working on some fun stuff.” While Aoki would not reveal too much about what that "fun stuff" was exactly at the time, the DJ, producer, label head, fashion designer and generally creative entrepreneur did say they were working on "multiple things" and praised the band's versatility and vast interests -- meaning one might suppose their collaboration might actually expand beyond music.

“I love these guys. These guys are the geniuses,” he said. “They're so creative on every level -- on their dance, on their sound, on their style, their flow, creatively musically, creatively on the fashion tip. They're brand developers. They developed their own brand, and they're global. It's incredible working with artists like that.”

