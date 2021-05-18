THROWBACK: When Steve Aoki got candid about working with BTS: It's incredible working with artists like them

We are looking back at 2018 when Steve Aoki opened up about collaborating with the Bangtan Boys Scroll down to see what he said.

Music producer, DJ and pop icon in the USA Steve Aoki gave BTS’ fandom aka ARMY a smashing hit in 2018 by collaborating with the South Korean pop band. If you didn’t know, Aoki worked on the song Waste It On Me with the pop band in October 2018. “We’re back! Got a new collaboration with my brothers BTS coming at you tomorrow!” Aoki wrote on Twitter at the time of the announcement. Marking the third collaboration between the famous DJ and the Septet, Steve posted a short preview of the new song, with all English lyrics. Their previous collaborations include chart-topping songs like “Mic Drop” and “The Truth Untold.”

At the time of Waste It On Me release, Billboard caught up with the DJ about his collaboration with the Bangtan Boys, and he said: “I know I kind of early spoke on that and then the news got wind. I don't know how much I can say, but we're working on some fun stuff.” While Aoki would not reveal too much about what that "fun stuff" was exactly at the time, the DJ, producer, label head, fashion designer and generally creative entrepreneur did say they were working on "multiple things" and praised the band's versatility and vast interests -- meaning one might suppose their collaboration might actually expand beyond music.

“I love these guys. These guys are the geniuses,” he said. “They're so creative on every level -- on their dance, on their sound, on their style, their flow, creatively musically, creatively on the fashion tip. They're brand developers. They developed their own brand, and they're global. It's incredible working with artists like that.”

