THROWBACK: When Stray Kids alums opened up about their personal strengths, happiest moments & more

We are looking back at December 2020, when South Korean pop band Stray Kids alums--Felix, Hyunjin, Bang Chan, and Han reflected on their career, aspirations and future while chatting with Elle Korea. Talking about personal strengths, Han mentioned his personal best skill: “The fact that I can write songs, and the fact that I can express my emotions.” Meanwhile, group leader Bang Chan said: “Trying new things musically is important, but I also think that [music] shouldn’t feel too unfamiliar or be too much to handle from a listener’s standpoint.”

Reflecting on a recent happy moment, Hyunjin shared the deep fondness he shares with his bandmates: “When I’m watching TV with all of the Stray Kids members in the living room, I feel proud while looking at the smiling faces of the other members, and it also makes me feel relaxed.”

Talking about new years resolutions as it was the end of December back then, Felix shared that he always has Stray Kids’ fans on his mind. Describing his hopes for teh eyar ahead, the bandmate shared: “I always want to show improvement to those who are keeping an eye on us.”

For those unversed, Stray Kids is a South Korean boy band formed under and by JYP Entertainment through the 2017 reality show of the same name. The group is composed of eight members: Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N.! With Bang Chan as the group leader.

