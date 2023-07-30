THROWBACK: When Stray Kids' Felix gifted THIS to fellow K-pop idols on Kingdom: Legendary War

Stray Kids' Felix is known for his angel-like nature, with a husky voice and striking visuals. Praised by fans and Korean netizens, Felix has always given his best on and off stage. One such moment to remember is when he baked around 200 cookies for all the participating idols in Mnet's Kingdom: Legendary War.

Felix baked around 200 cookies for Kingdom participants

JYP Entertainment's boy group Stray Kids took part in Mnet's show Kingdom: Legendary War in 2021 alongside ATEEZ, BtoB, iKON, SF9, and THE BOYZ. This iconic competition gave some wholesome and hilarious moments in K-pop. With the finale episode coming up Felix decided to show his support to his fellow K-pop idols in his love language: Baking. During an interview, the group was asked if there was any behind the scene story they would like to share. Felix revealed he made special presents for the participants. He said, "As the finale came up, I baked cookies for my seniors and juniors as a special gift. I wished to return something for all the love I've received. I have put in my support in hopes that everyone does well on the final stage".

Minhyuk of BtoB loved the cookies so much that he said it was better than the cookies in stores. This six K-pop group competition ended with Stray Kids placing No. 1 and Felix's sweet gesture only added to all the praises they received. Fans took to social media to acknowledge the efforts he had made for the final stage and for the gifts and named him Cookie Fairy. His love for baking is evident as he has also shared a special brownie recipe which has received enormous love as fans loved trying it at home.

Stray Kids' Felix's recent activities

Felix is an Australian-Korean singer and a part of JYP ENTERTAINMENT's boy group Stray Kids. He debuted on March 25, 2018, with his group mates by releasing their first album District 9. The group recently dropped a record-breaking album called 5-STAR with Stray Kids on June 2, 2023. Felix was spotted at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event with his fellow members on July 6.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat