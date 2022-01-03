THROWBACK: When Stray Kids’ Felix got candid expressed pain over not being able to visit family in Australia

We are looking back at October 2021, when Stray Kids alum Felix spoke to Star1 magazine and opened up about music, missing his family, his love for fans and so much more. For the unversed, back in October, Stray Kids had recently returned with their new full-length album “NO EASY” and their title track Thunderous. The song was a sure shot hit as soon as it came out, and even won many accolades. Discussing the band’s monumental first place win on terrestrial broadcast stations, Felix said: “Thanks to our fans, we won first place. I was nervous because it’s been a while since we made a comeback, but I think we received a lot of love from STAY [fandom name].”

Commenting on the band’s victory on Mnet’s “Kingdom: Legendary War,” the idol said, “Thanks to ‘Kingdom,’ I gained confidence and a lot of strength while preparing for many performances. Through ‘Kingdom,’ I found out that I look good in long black hair.” Felix who was famously awarded the title “self-producing idols,” was also asked if the term was burdensome at all. To which Felix answered, “I’m grateful for the opportunity to make our own songs, and it’s great that we can do the style and concept that we want to do.”

The Australia-native was also asked if he misses his family, he replied, “I always miss them and long for them. Due to COVID-19, I haven’t been able to go to Australia where my family lives for about two years.”

