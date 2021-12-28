THROWBACK: When Stray Kids’ Felix & Hyunjin got candid about breaking gender roles through fashion

We are looking back at January 2021, when Stray Kids alums Felix and Hyunjin spoke to Arena Homme Plus magazine and opened up about their perception of fashion and got candid about their goals for the future. When asked to comment on the magazine’s off-beat vintage-themed photoshoot, Hyunjin said, “I immersed myself in the shoot while imagining I had become someone from the 19th century. Posing for pictorials makes me really happy. I think it’s similar to acting on stage while losing yourself in the music.”

Felix on the other hand shared, “I think it’s cool when a male model pulls off female clothing really well or sports eye-catching hair and makeup. Personally, I like fashion that transcends boundaries and imagination.”

After being congratulated on the band’s recent successes, especially their tracks like “God’s Menu” and “Back Door,” Hyunjin said, “We still have a long way to go. So far, I think we’ve taken about our first step or so. We’re all working really hard while looking ahead towards the same goal. We’re making efforts to move forward, step by step, more quickly and more precisely.”

Australia-born rapper Felix also added, “My top priority is for our whole group to be happy and healthy, but we do have ambitions. While being consistent with our activities, I can feel that we’ve started to get a more passionate response from our fans, which makes me happy.”

