THROWBACK: When Sungchan looked back at his NCT debut, trainee days & more

We are looking back at March 2020 when NCT alum Sungchan spoke to Allure Korea and opened up about music, his personality and so much more. When asked to detail his private personality, he said: “Right now, I think I’m someone who is very lacking. However, I’m still someone who is always evolving. Even with today’s shoot, I think I’ve improved from when we first started.”

For the unversed, the singer recently joined NCT and made his debut in the group with 90’s Love. Looking back on his debut, Sungchan recalled, “I couldn’t believe it. It’s hard to explain it in any other words. My mom was really happy and a lot of my trainee friends congratulated me too. Although debuting was my dream, I knew that my debut was not the end and rather the beginning. Since I’m joining NCT, I want to become someone worthy of enhancing NCT as a team. I want to receive recognition in many different aspects.”

The singer also detailed his trainee period, “At first, I was nearly the youngest member, and after three or four years, I became the oldest. Mentally, that aspect was a bit difficult.” Immediately after debuting, Sungchan joined NCT for their full group promotions with all 23 members.

Sungchan also spoke about diving deep into such a large-scale project right away, commenting, “Since my members had debuted first, they have a few years of experience whereas I didn’t know anything. However, they taught me a lot with regards to a lot of different things. If I debuted into a new team, there probably would’ve been a lot I didn’t know, but I think I was definitely able to learn quicker because my members were teaching me. Since it was my first time, there was some disappointment. I’m going to work harder so I can be more satisfied with my next promotions.”

Also Read: aespa's Winter & NCT's Sungchan feature in Kangta's 'Free To Fly 2021' remake MV for SM Remastering Project