THROWBACK: When Sungchan shared his exact thoughts on becoming NCT member; Says he ‘couldn’t believe it’

We are looking back at when Sungchan opened up about his NCT debut, his journey as a trainee and more. Scroll down to see what he said.

Back in April 2021, NCT’s Sungchan spoke to Allure magazine and got candid about how he became an NCT member. While describing himself, Sungchan said that while he is always evolving, he sometimes feels he is “lacking.” For the unversed, Sungchan is one of NCT’s two newest members, joining the group late last year for their comeback with 90’s Love. Reflecting back on that moment, Sungchan shared that he “couldn’t believe it. It’s hard to explain it in any other words. My mom was really happy and a lot of my trainee friends congratulated me too. Although debuting was my dream, I knew that my debut was not the end and rather the beginning. Since I’m joining NCT, I want to become someone worthy of enhancing NCT as a team. I want to receive recognition in many different aspects.”

He also revealed that he was a trainee for around four years. Sungchan explained, “At first, I was nearly the youngest member, and after three or four years, I became the oldest. Mentally, that aspect was a bit difficult.” Immediately after debuting, Sungchan joined NCT for their full group promotions with all 23 members.

He talked about his experience diving into such a large-scale project right away, commenting, “Since my members had debuted first, they have a few years of experience whereas I didn’t know anything. However, they taught me a lot with regards to a lot of different things. If I debuted into a new team, there probably would’ve been a lot I didn’t know, but I think I was definitely able to learn quicker because my members were teaching me. Since it was my first time, there was some disappointment. I’m going to work harder so I can be more satisfied with my next promotions.”

