THROWBACK: When Sunmi broke her silence on breast augmentation rumours

We are looking back at July 2020, when pop icon Sunmi made an appearance at the show Look Me Up on 1theK Originals. During her appearance, the icon googled her own name and reacted to all the scathing rumours that popped up! The first report that came up after her web search alleged that she is 166 centimetres (approximately 5 feet, 4 inches) tall and 50 kilograms (approximately 110 pounds) in weight. She said, “That’s correct. I was about 43 kilograms (approximately 95 pounds) before, but I raised it to 50.”

The second report that popped up suggested that the actress and singer got breast augmentation surgery to which she said: “Ever since I did a Water Bomb performance, whenever you search my name, the first thing that comes up is ‘Sunmi breast implants.’ I wish I could show people an X-ray. Honestly, they’re not even that big. People just look at them in comparison to the rest of my body, so they have suspicions. But I didn’t have [any breast augmentation surgery].”

Also addressing speculations of her relationship with Park Jin Young and her former band--Wonder Girls members, Sunmi said, “[Park Jin Young] said he approved of Sunye’s and Hyerim’s husbands, and that we should also introduce him to our boyfriends whenever we’re planning on marrying. That we need to get his permission. I told him I would go see him when it’s time. I wonder when that’s going to be.”

Scrolling down, the actress finally found some positive feedback when a fan praised her for being a solo artist, Sunmi said, “Personally, I think the undeniable top female solo is IU. But as a performing artist, I’ve been doing that for about seven years now. I think it’d be good if we all acknowledged that.”

