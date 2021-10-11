THROWBACK: When Sunmi got candid about leaving Wonder Girls; SEE what she said

We are looking back at November 2019, when Sunmi spoke to Hgh Cut magazine and got candid about her believes as an artist and how things have changed since her debut. While talking about music and her skyrocketing success, Sunmi shared, “I always try not to distance myself from the general public. Even if there’s something I like, if I think it’s too hard [for the general public] to understand, I’ll compromise a little. For example, if I think the look [of a comeback] is a bit hard to understand, then I’ll try to go with an even easier, more mainstream melody,” she explained. “Of course, an artist’s unique style is important, but I’d like to maintain my unique style while also remaining approachable from a mainstream viewpoint.”

Sunmi added, “It hasn’t been that long since I started producing, but I’m at the stage where I’m still studying and learning more about it. I think I need to understand myself well. I need to become my own fan in order to figure out how to appeal to the general public.”

Sunmi also spoke about being true to your identity and unique charms: “I think it’s impossible to show off your full talent and appeal if you’re trapped inside someone else’s mold. In order to highlight your unique charms, you have to be free to do things however you want to do them. Personally, I find myself losing confidence when I’m forced to do things in a structured way,” she confessed. “I have to freely convey my emotions, facial expressions, and body movements the way I feel them at any given moment; that then becomes my charm and appeal.”

The singer was also asked about her 2007 debut with Wonder Girls and how things have changed since. She said: “Before, I didn’t have time to figure out my own viewpoint and convictions—or to even think about that kind of thing. That’s how busy I was back then. Now I’ve become an adult, matured, and developed my own convictions, so I think it’s much easier for me to go about my work. The worries I had when I was young have become very helpful to me now. If I hadn’t realized those things back then, I think I would still be struggling with what to do in certain situations.”

Also Read: Watch: SUNMI wonders if to ‘Go Or Stop?’ in music video for latest digital single