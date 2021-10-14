THROWBACK: When Sunmi opened up about music, future aspirations & more

We are looking back at March 2021, when pop icon Sunmi made an appearance on the KBS radio show Kang Han Na’s Volume Up and opened up about her music! While talking about what inspires her, Sunmi shared that she takes inspiration from Park Jin Young, with whom she worked for years at her agency JYP Entertainment. Praising the icon, she said: “It hasn’t even been five years since I started creating self-composed music, but Park Jin Young has been writing great songs for decades. I truly admire him for that.”

When asked about her stage presence and how she stands our, the star actually revealed that she used to be insecure about getting lost in the crowd when she was younger. “When I was young, I spent a lot of time thinking to myself, ‘Why don’t I stand out? Why don’t I have any presence?' I think stage presence and skills can be acquired through hard work and effort.”

The idol also revealed that she hopes to comedy sing other producers’ songs in the future. “It just so happened that I started producing. I don’t think my songs need to be self-composed, so if there are other good songs out there, I want to sing them.” While talking about future plans, the idol also added: “I want to become even busier. I feel like if you start overthinking, you deteriorate.”

Concluding her appearance, the idol left a sweet message for her fans, saying: “I always say this, but you guys are the force that keeps me going. Even if I become a bit exhausted, I’ll always get up again, so don’t worry too much. I love you.”

