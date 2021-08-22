THROWBACK: When Sunmi REACTED to the most malicious comments, her relationship with Wonder Girls now & more

We are looking back at July 2020 when Sunmi spoke candidly to 1theK Originals about dealing with trolls and hurtful comments, finding support and strength and much more. While addressing the most bizarre rumours about her, Sunmi got candid on rumours of her breast augmentation surgery. “Ever since I did a Water Bomb performance, whenever you search my name, the first thing that comes up is ‘Sunmi breast implants.’ I wish I could show people an X-ray. Honestly, they’re not even that big. People just look at them in comparison to the rest of my body, so they have suspicions. But I didn’t have [any breast augmentation surgery].”

The former Wonder Girls member also spoke about her relationship with Park Jin Young and the Wonder Girls alums, Sunmi said, “[Park Jin Young] said he approved of Sunye’s and Hyerim’s husbands, and that we should also introduce him to our boyfriends whenever we’re planning on marrying. That we need to get his permission. I told him I would go see him when it’s time. I wonder when that’s going to be.”

Sunmi addressed a comment that expressed how fans miss the good old days when BIGBANG and Wonder Girls ruled K-pop, she said, “In 2007, Wonder Girls’ ‘Tell Me’ and BIGBANG’s ‘Lies’ both did so well that it was hard to tell which one was more successful, and we did a lot of performances and events together. But both of our groups were so shy that we weren’t able to grow close at all.”

When she saw a comment describing her as the top female solo artist, Sunmi said, “Personally, I think the undeniable top female solo is IU. But as a performing artist, I’ve been doing that for about seven years now. I think it’d be good if we all acknowledged that.”

