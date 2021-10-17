THROWBACK: When Sunmi recalled the hilarious story of how she got recruited at JYP Entertainment

We are looking back at April 2021 when Sunmi looked back at how she joined JYP Entertainment. While making an appearance on KBS 2TV’s “Come Back Home,” the singer spoke about how she wound up at her former agency, where she initially debuted with Wonder Girls in 2007. Sunmi surprisingly revealed that she was picked as JYP talent while auditioning for SM Entertainment.

“When I was in sixth grade or so, I auditioned for SM, I was at the stage where they were deciding whether or not I would become a trainee. But then, one of the employees at SM who was moving to JYP at the time asked me, ‘Do you want to try auditioning for JYP?’ So I went to the audition, and I passed right away. But to be honest, back then, I wanted to join SM a little more. Because BoA was at SM.”

Sunmi later also revealed who she got persuaded to join JYP and JYP Entertainment founder Park Jin Young had originally come up with for her and the other Wonder Girls members. “Like he did for Rain, he gave us stage names. I was Berry, and Sohee was Icy. Yeeun was Silver, because of the ‘eun‘ in ‘Yeeun.'” (“Eun” is the Korean word for “silver.”) She adde with a chuckle: “We were really worried at the time. But we couldn’t tell [Park Jin Young], since it was before our debut. Fortunately, though, other employees at the agency were opposed to the names.”

