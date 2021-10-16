THROWBACK: When Sunmi revealed which fellow idol helped her cope after her father’s passing

We are looking back at April 2021 when pop icon Sunmi opened up and got candid about how she dealt with her father’s passing. While making an appearance on KBS 2TV’s Come Back Home, the idol revealed how she found comfort in her former JYP Entertainment labelmate Rain after the loss of her father’s life.

The idol got her labelmate alongside during the appearance and when host Yoo Jae Suk asked, “I heard that the reason Sunmi came here today with Rain is not only because you both started out at JYP, but because you’re grateful to him for something in particular?” Sunmi replied: “To be honest, I have a lot to thank him for, but back during my trainee days, my father passed away. When I was at the funeral in the role of the eldest child of the family, Rain called me and told me over the phone, ‘I think I understand how you must be feeling right now. Since you’re the head of the family now, take good care of your younger siblings. You have to be strong in order for your younger siblings to find strength as well.'”

If you didn’t know, the fellow JYP Entertainment star has also had a similar experience when his mother passed away and before his debut. Sunmi added: “Honestly, I was just a mere trainee at the time and to have such a superstar and my role model personally call and comfort me—that memory really stands out to me when I look back on my trainee days.”

Rain responded by humbly joking, “It’s because I knew she would become a superstar and do really well [after her debut].”

