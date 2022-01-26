THROWBACK: When Super Junior alum Donghae got candid about his passion for photography

We are looking back at March 2021, when Super Junior alum Lee Dong-Hae spoke to Singles magazine and opened up about the band’s 10th album, his time in the industry and much more. Talking about the band’s 10th album–The Renaissance, the idol said “The fact that we’re commemorating our 15 years of promotions in such a meaningful way is special in itself. Musically, the members gave their opinions, but our chemistry with the label was so good that we were able to select the music we wanted to do and wanted to show.”

Even though the idol is quite a veteran when it comes to this industry, Donghae was asked if he still gets nervous about any promotional activities. To which he said, “Our first performance after releasing a new song. I get so nervous. I rely on my members a lot for our first comeback week. Although I definitely prepared diligently, I always feel scared and anxious for the first performance. That’s why I feel that it’s such a relief we’re a group.”

Talking about his passion for photography, Donghae shared, “I always have a camera and notebook in my left pocket and my GoPro camera in my right. These two pockets are my idea pockets. I even write in the notebook. I want to release a photo book so I’m preparing for that. Behind the photo book, I’ll put a CD with music. I have it all planned out. I’m going to write songs to help feel the photos. I won’t release them digitally and just want to make them listen in there.”

Talking about the future and aspirations, the singer said, “Youth is not forever. I began to think that I should do everything I want to do when I have the energy and am able to move around. After releasing Super Junior’s 10th full album and special repackage, it’s also D&E’s 10th anniversary this year so I can’t lazily promote with Eunhyuk. More than anything, the solo plans I want to achieve are acting and a photo exhibition. As a group, I want to hold a concert.”

