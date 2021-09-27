THROWBACK: When Super Junior alum Leeteuk opened up about his fans, comeback and career

We are looking back at September 2019, when Super Junior’s leader Leeteuk spoke to M KWAVE magazine and opened up about his fans and career. Talking about what gives him happiness, Leeteuk said: “When I film a broadcast and the results are aired, many of my fans watch it, but I realize many non-fans watch it too. Since I’ve been on a cooking program for more than two years, many elders recognize me and like me so much, so I feel a new kind of happiness. On stage, I’m encouraged by the loud cheers of my fans, but when I go to a restaurant and sauna, I feel very grateful for the gentle cheering and supportive words of elders. I feel happy with this new kind of dazzling joy.”

Talking about his band Super Junior and their highly-anticipated impending comeback, the group leader told the magazine: “There was a performance on SMTOWN a while ago, and the atmosphere of the team is better than ever. It’s not just me, but all of my members are energetic. Our atmosphere in the waiting room is rambling and noisy, and it’s at its best now. The atmosphere is so nice and the members have been waiting so long, so they like to be together and everyone is happy. Everyone thinks it’s important to get together, steadily release albums, and stay active for a long time.”

Talking about the comeback and his work life, Leeteuk said, “I will continue to prepare for my comeback after this and live a more relaxed life. For a long time, I’ve been greedy about work. When there were opportunities to be a MC or host, I felt nervous and burdened that I absolutely had to do it. Because I had a lot of expectations for myself, I made it difficult for myself. However, now I think I should let go of that nervousness and find a more honest side to myself. I am satisfied with my life that I’m working on.”

