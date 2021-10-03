THROWBACK: When super rookie band CRAVITY shared insight on their group dynamics

We are looking back at October 2020, when CRAVITY spoke to Harper’s Bazaar Korea for a candid chat and opened up about their super rookie band! While talking about pushing limits and boundaries on the road to success, Allen from the band said: “When I reach my limit, I believe that I have to overcome that limit in order to grow. For example, when I’m dancing, there are times where it’s so hard that my body doesn’t even move. Once I clear my mind and use all my strength, I find that my moves are better and much more stable.” Wonjin also chimed in and shared: “When I’m in a tough situation, I tell myself, ‘If you can’t do this, you can’t do anything you want to do!'”

Hyeongjun also added, “No matter what you do, there’s always a time when it just doesn’t work out. As they say, little strokes fell great oaks, so I consistently attempt it. In times like this, you need confidence, and I also occasionally ask for help from those around me.”

Talking about music and interest, the super rookie alums were asked about their passions and fostering trust in each other. To which, Seongmin said, “I believe the people I have to trust most are my members. While promoting, I rely on them a lot and am very happy. They are people I can always trust in and am extremely thankful for.” Hyeongjun picked CRAVITY’s leader Serim, saying, “He leads us well in a very dependable way.”

