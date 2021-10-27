THROWBACK: When SuperM alums opened up about their group differences & team spirit

We are looking back at September 2020, when the group SuperM spoke to Elle Korea and opened up about their music, and why they work well as a group. If you didn’t know, the SM Entertainment “super boy group,” features the best of the best pop idols. Namely--SHINee‘s Taemin, EXO‘s Baekhyun and Kai, and NCT‘s Taeyong, Mark, Ten, and Lucas! The group together dropped the chart-topping singles 100 and Tiger Inside and not to forget their fan-favourite album Super One.

Speaking about the then-upcoming album, SHINee’s Taemin shared, “Our first goal is to clearly establish our identity as a group and leave a strong impression through this album,” to which Kai agreed and said, “We want to show our hidden potential through our promotions as SuperM.”

EXO’s Baekhyun also noted that the team members’ differences make them stronger as a group because they excel in different things. He said: “By mixing together members who all had their own distinctive styles and colours within their respective groups, we plan to show a new kind of potential as SuperM.” He also said that fans could expect the best choreography for their new tracks: “You’ll be able to see a dance performance that’s truly SM Entertainment’s classic style.”

Talking about the title track of the album, Taeyong, Mark, Ten, and Lucas revealed how confident they are of the music. “The title track of our album Super One, which will soon be released, is all of the members’ favourite song from the album. Please look forward to SuperM’s unique brand of majestic performance.”

