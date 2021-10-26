THROWBACK: When Taemin got candid about working with SHINee members

We’re looking back at May 2021 when SHINee alum Taemin spoke to Dazed Korea and opened up about music, promoting with the band and much more! While chatting with the magazine, the idol was asked about how he made music and what defines the music Taemin creates, to which he said: “A hybrid. I don’t want to just follow the trend. Although trends are definitely important, I want to go out and put my own colour on that trend. It’s like the feeling of not being constrained by something and combining things to create something of my own. Without losing public appeal and while maintaining an optimistic image, I want to have something of my own.”

He continued, “Some people tell me to do music that’s easy for people to listen to or that I have to think about the music charts. However, I don’t want to chase after the results that are visible right now. This can be seen as being greedy, but I believe that a time will come in which people empathize with a style that’s like me and that’s like Taemin. I have to keep going strong.”

When asked his thoughts on working with SHINee members again and how he is liking promotions, he said: “First, it feels great and I’m very excited. I can feel that all the members are filled to the brim with the desire to work hard. That’s why we feel that we need to control the pacing of our strength together as well. Since it’s the first time in a while since the members have gathered together, there’s so many things we each want to do. We made suggestions that we try various things such as variety shows and YouTube, and not just music. We have to compromise well within that, but even that process is fun.”

Also read: A Star Is Born: Profiling SHINee's Lee Taemin's illustrious decade long career in showbiz