THROWBACK: When ‘The Heirs’ co-star Kim Woo Bin awarded Best Couple to Lee Min Ho and Park Shin Hye

At the 2013 SBS Drama Awards, among fierce competition from fellow nominees which included ‘That Winter, The Wind Blows’ couple Zo In Sung-Song Hye Kyo, Lee Jong Suk-Lee Bo Young from ‘I Can Hear Your Voice’, and ‘Master's Sun’ couple So Ji Sub-Gong Hyo Jin. With 10 teams in the race and some of the most loved names among them, it was a tough call.

‘ The Heirs ’ is a classic Korean drama comprising some of the most tried and tested elements with a hardworking star cast that ensured its success. Making it a global phenomenon was easy for the team and as its fame spread far and wide, the show bagged multiple awards. However, one of them was especially loved by fans.

In the end, it was ‘The Heirs’ lead couple Lee Min Ho and Park Shin Hye who took home the award for the night. Interestingly, it was Kim Woo Bin who presented it to them. In his speech too Lee Min Ho mentioned his co-star Kim Woo Bin who played the role of his ex-best friend and rival Choi Young Do and that receiving it from the actor made it all the more meaningful. Park Shin Hye let out a chuckle at the irony while the audience laughed.

In true spirit of the show, Kim Woo Bin congratulated the two with a stern smile and made sure to make everyone giggle at their shenanigans. The couple went on to thank the viewers who supported their chemistry which was so electrifying that it made everyone think that they were really dating.

